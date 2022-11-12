James, Dalvin Cook have been ‘talking trash’ ahead of Bills-Vikings

November 13 is a date that has been circled for the Cook family since this summer.

Call it the “Cook off,” if you will.

In Week 10, the Buffalo Bills (6-2) and Minnesota Vikings (7-1) will feature a clash between two of the NFL’s top teams in Orchard Park. It’s a big one because of that, but it’s even larger for James and Dalvin Cook.

They’re both running backs and brothers. It’s going to be a family affair and the taunting has gone on all week, according to the Bills rookie.

“We’ve been talking to trash to each other, so it’s going to be fun playing against him for the first time,” James told the Buffalo News. “It should be awesome.”

Joking side, the Vikings’ Pro Bowler said how special the day will be for the entire Cook family.

“We made it to the stages of our career that we aimed for when we younger. So we just got to take advantage of it. It’s a fun time for my family. But it’s something that I will remember forever. Just taking it all in and a lot of emotions Sunday,” Dalvin told reporters.

At the end of the day, both James and Dalvin want their team to take the win. It will make the inevitable jersey swap the two do after the final whistle even better for the victor.

However, the Bills rookie’s recent surge might help too.

Dalvin Cook’s been the lead back for the Vikes for some time. James Cook has seen his team’s trust in him grow over the past month.

There’s a chance both pop up in the box score and make it a special occasion for their loved ones… but hopefully there will not be too much of that from Dalvin for Buffalo’s sake…

Related

Ike Boettger makes first appearance at Bills practice in 2022 Harrison Phillips: Bills-Vikings will be 'very emotional' PFF: Bills are second-most popular pick for Odell Beckham Jr.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire