James Cook one cuts for Bills TD vs. Colts (video)

After an early interception by Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, it did not take long for the Bills to capitalize.

With a start inside the Colts’ red zone thanks to the pick from Dane Jackson, the Bills took advantage fast. Two plays later, James Cook took a handoff from quarterback Kyle Allen and took one quick cut.

That’s all he needed.

Cook strolled untouched into the end zone for the team’s first points of the preseason.

Check out the quick score below:

