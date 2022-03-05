James Cook clocks impressive 40-yard dash time

Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook boosted his NFL draft stock with an impressive 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL combine. Cook additionally looked smooth throughout drills as a receiver. He is considered one of the top receiving backs in the 2022 NFL draft.

Cook finished with the eighth best official 40-yard dash time among running backs at 4.42. In fact, James Cook bested his brother, Dalvin Cook, in the event. Dalvin Cook was a second-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2017 NFL draft. Dalvin Cook ran a 4.49 40-yard dash in the 2017 NFL combine.

James Cook and Dalvin Cook run side by side in the NFL’s Simulcam. James Cook’s official time (4.42) ended up being faster than his unofficial time (4.50).

James Cook finished his Georgia career with 1,012 total yards and 11 total touchdowns and a national championship. He was huge for the Bulldogs throughout the College Football Playoff and showed his versatility against Michigan. He topped 100 receiving yards against the Wolverines, who had no answer for him.

James Cook has certainly made a name for himself. It is fun to see a sibling rivalry. James Cook will hope to have an impactful NFL career like Dalvin. All signs point in that direction right now.

James Cook showed off his hands and smooth route running in receiving drills:

James Cook had a message for Dalvin after beating his time in the 40-yard dash:

Story continues

List

Upcoming offseason dates for Georgia Bulldogs football

More Football!