James Cook, Bills running over Cowboys, lead 21-3 at halftime

In one of the more physical games of the season, the Bills and Cowboys are trading personal fouls. They are not trading touchdowns.

The Bills dominated the first half, taking a 21-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Of the Bills' 210 yards, 146 have come on the ground. James Cook has 15 carries for 104 yards, Ty Johnson four for 25 and Josh Allen five for 15. The Cowboys had not allowed a 100-yard rusher all season.

Allen has passed for only 73 yards, completing 5 of 11 passes. He threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Cook, who also is the team's leading receiver with 42 yards on two catches.

Latavius Murray ran for a 2-yard score, and Allen had a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown.

On the Bills' 11-play, 76-yard scoring drive that ended with Allen's quarterback sneak, Stefon Diggs fumbled on a hit by Stephon Gilmore that Dallas safety Donovan Wilson recovered. Officials missed it. The Bills got to the line quickly, before the Cowboys could see a replay to challenge it.

The Cowboys have only 89 yards, and MVP candidate Dak Prescott is only 6-of-13 for 43 yards. Tony Pollard has run for 33 yards on seven carries, and CeeDee Lamb has three catches for 33 yards.

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin (quad), linebacker Damone Clark and Wilson left the game with injuries with Clark returning just before the half. The Cowboys have ruled out Martin, who was replaced by T.J. Bass.