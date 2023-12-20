James Cook is the AFC offensive player of the week

The Bills have won three of their four games since firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and running back James Cook has played a leading role in their improved play.

Cook had 343 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the first three games with Joe Brady calling the offensive plays and he had an even bigger day against the Cowboys in Week 15. Cook set career highs with 25 carries for 179 yards while also catching two passes for 42 yards.

Cook also scored a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown during Buffalo's 31-10 home win.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Cook has been named the AFC offensive player of the week. He will try to keep the hot streak rolling against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Saturday night.