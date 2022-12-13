James Conner's best plays in 114-yard game Week 14
Watch the best plays from Arizona Cardinals running back James Connor's 114-yard game against the New England Patriots from Week 14 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Watch the best plays from Arizona Cardinals running back James Connor's 114-yard game against the New England Patriots from Week 14 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Follow along as Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell talks to reporters in Allen Park
Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan was simply trying to do his job, running over to make sure that teammate Kyle Dugger made the tackle on a routine play. McMillan scooped it up and ran 23 yards for the touchdown, giving the Patriots the go-ahead score in a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. “I looked back, saw it was just me and a lineman,” McMillan said of his mindset when scooping the fumble.
Led by a dominant Josh Uche and two rookie running backs, the Patriots beat the Cardinals on Monday night to jump back into a playoff spot in the AFC. We share our key takeaways from a much-needed win for the Pats.
The Patriots need a win to remain on the fringes of the postseason.
A Cardinals challenge ultimately stopped the clock and prevented Parker from risking further injury with another play.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback totally lost it in his team's 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack at his home, went without oxygen for several minutes and is still hospitalized.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was awaiting injury updates Monday morning as many of the teams injured players were having tests done at Stanford Hospital.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Ex-Iowa State star and San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy drew the ultimate praise from Tom Brady, who many feel is the greatest NFL quarterback ever.
Once Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn’t want to play in the regular season, the Cowboys looked at T.Y. Hilton
Colorado to make Jackson State'sDeion Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history.
Not only did the 49ers send a message in their dominant win against the Buccaneers, but George Kittle made history in the process.
For the sake of the future, Pittsburgh needs to move on from these coaches.
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
During "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner explained why he disagrees with Jerry Rice's sharp criticism of the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan following Deebo Samuel's injury.