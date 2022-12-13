James Conner's best plays in 114-yard game Week 14

Associated Press

Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan was simply trying to do his job, running over to make sure that teammate Kyle Dugger made the tackle on a routine play. McMillan scooped it up and ran 23 yards for the touchdown, giving the Patriots the go-ahead score in a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. “I looked back, saw it was just me and a lineman,” McMillan said of his mindset when scooping the fumble.