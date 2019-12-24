James Conner waiting for results of MRI on thigh

The Steelers saw several players go down with injuries during last Sunday’s loss to the Jets and it remains unclear if running back James Conner will make it back to play against the Ravens in Week 17.

Conner injured his thigh in the first half of the game and was ruled out early in the second half. Conner had an MRI on Monday morning and said later in the day that he was waiting to find out the results of the test.

Conner missed five games because of a shoulder injury and he’s missed pieces of several others because of injuries, which has made for a less productive season than everyone in Pittsburgh was hoping to see.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s part of the game,” Conner said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Just things you have to deal with.”

While the wait continues for word on Conner, the Steelers are set to be without quarterback Mason Rudolph due to a left shoulder injury. Center Maurkice Pouncey also went down with a knee injury as the Steelers slumped to their Week 16 loss.