James Conner visiting Cardinals

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Cardinals are looking at some additional help for their backfield.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, James Conner is visiting with Arizona on Monday. The running back is available after rushing for 721 yards and six touchdowns with the Steelers in 2020. He also caught 35 passes for 215 yards.

A former third-round pick, Conner’s best season came in 2018 when he rushed for 973 yards with 12 TDs and made 55 receptions for 497 yards.

Arizona currently has Chase Edmonds, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward, and Khalfani Muhammad on the roster at the position. The club’s leading rusher from last year, Kenyan Drake, signed a two-year deal with the Raiders in March.

