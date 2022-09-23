James Conner upgraded on Thursday injury report for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals went back to work in practice on Thursday and had almost everyone back on the field. After six players were given rest days to start the week, they were all back at work.

As such, the Cardinals’ second injury report of the week looked far less lengthy.

Three players did not participate and two were limited.

The details are below.

Did not participate

TE Trey McBride (personal), WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), LB Zeke Turner (ankle)

McBride does not have an injury. He missed with a personal issue. Moore did not practice again, although head coach Kliff Kingsbury did say Wednesday that he is day-to-day and that he wouldn’t necessarily need to do much in practice to be able to play.

Turner was out for a second straight day.

Limited participation

RB James Conner (ankle), DL J.J. Watt (calf)

Conner was upgraded. He did not practice Wednesday but did get limited work Thursday. Kingsbury said Wednesday he is day-to-day. Getting work Thursday is a positive sign.

Full participation

CB Trayvon Mullen (toe), WR Andy Isabella (back)

Both players were full participants for the second day in a row.

Rams' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

C Brian Allen (knee)

CB Cobie Durant (hamstring)

WR Van Jefferson (knee)

CB David Long (groin)

Limited participation

S Jordan Fuller (hamstring)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire