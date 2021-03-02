After four years in Pittsburgh, running back James Conner appears to be on the way out.

Conner becomes a free agent in two weeks and is unlikely to re-sign with the Steelers, according to ESPN.

Last year Conner was the Steelers’ leading rusher with 721 yards, but most of his production came early in the season and he wasn’t able to get much going as the Steelers’ offense struggled down the stretch. Conner missed time late in the season with a quadriceps injury and never ran for even 40 yards in any game from Week 12 through Pittsburgh’s postseason loss.

The 25-year-old Conner may need to find a new NFL home, and Pittsburgh may need to look elsewhere for a starting running back.

James Conner unlikely to remain in Pittsburgh originally appeared on Pro Football Talk