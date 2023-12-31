James Conner TD run gives Cardinals stunning win over Eagles

This is the weekend of good luck for the Dallas Cowboys.

After getting the break of breaks against the Detroit Lions, the Cowboys sat home and watched the Arizona Cardinals stun the Philadelphia Eagles, 35-31 at the Linc on Sunday.

The Cardinals came in 3-12. In the bizarro world of the NFL, two of Arizona’s four wins have now come against Philadelphia and Dallas.

The winning points came on a James Conner 2-yard run with 32 seconds left.

That would be the Cardinals of Jonathan Gannon, who was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator until leaving for the desert.

The Cowboys and Eagles head into Week 18 tied at 11-5/

