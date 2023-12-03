James Conner TD gives Cardinals 17-3 lead, Cardinals-Steelers in second weather delay

The Cardinals have taken an even bigger lead over the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. But severe weather in Pittsburgh has put the game in a second delay.

After a turnover, Arizona running back James Conner put the ball in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown, giving the Cardinals a 17-3 advantage.

Backup Mitch Trubiskly is playing for an injured Kenny Pickett and fumbled a low shotgun snap deep in Pittsburgh territory. Arizona recovered the loose ball for an extra possession starting at the Steelers' 21.

Pittsburgh's defense allowed the Cardinals to keep the drive going with a defensive pass interference penalty on third-and-goal from the Pittsburgh 8. Because the foul occurred in the end zone, the ball was placed on the 1-yard line. A couple of plays later, James Conner ran it up the middle for a touchdown.

Conner now has 34 yards on 15 carries.

The Cardinals also have an injury concern at receiver, as Marquise Brown (heel) is questionable to return.

The game was previously delayed at the start of the second half due to lightning in the area.

There will be 7:18 left in the third quarter when play resumes.