James Conner still out in Cardinals’ 2nd injury report of the week

The Arizona Cardinals, after a Wednesday walkthrough, held a full practice Thursday. They released their second injury report of the week with a few changes.

Four players were upgraded on Thursday’s injury report but one player was added.

The details are below.

Did not participate

DL Zach Allen (hand), RB James Conner (illness), CB Antonio Hamilton (hip)

It appears Allen will not play this week but he has a chance of coming back to play in the season finale next week. Conner and Hamilton were unable to practice for the second day in a row.

Limited participation

OL Kelvin Beachum (knee, ankle), WR A.J. Green (illness), CB Marco Wilson (neck), OL Billy Price (knee), LB Tanner Vallejo (knee), S Charles Washington (chest)

Vallejo was a new addition to the injury report. We will see how serious the knee issue is. Price and Washington were limited for the second straight day, while Beachum, Green and Wilson were all upgraded after not participating in Wednesday’s walkthrough. That is a good sign for all of them being able to play.

Full participation

OL Max Garcia (shoulder), QB Colt McCoy (concussion)

Garcia was limited on Wednesday so getting him full reps looks good for him starting on Sunday.

McCoy has already been cleared to play this Sunday.

Falcons' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

OL Chuma Edoga (knee)

TE Feleipe Franks (concussion)

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)

Limited participation

S Jovante Moffatt (calf)

Full participation

OL Elijah Wilkinson (calf)

