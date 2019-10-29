James Conner still being evaluated, will be limited to start practice week

Steelers running back James Conner injured his shoulder in Monday night’s win over the Dolphins and head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t have much of an update on his condition Tuesday.

Tomlin said at his press conference that Conner is still being evaluated for what was termed an AC joint injury immediately after the game. That makes it too soon to draw any conclusions about his availability for Week Nine, but Tomlin did concede that the injury is “going to limit him early in the week.”

Benny Snell hurt his knee on Monday, but there is some good injury news in the Pittsburgh backfield. The team expects Jaylen Samuels will be ready to play against the Colts after missing the last two games while recovering from a knee scope.

In non-running back injury news, Tomlin said that left guard Ramon Foster is in the concussion protocol and that center Maurkice Pouncey is dealing with a calf injury.