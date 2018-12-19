James Conner shares inspirational text from Aaron Donald after cancer diagnosis

After earning his first Pro Bowl selection, James Conner revealed the inspirational and prescient message he received from Aaron Donald following his cancer diagnosis three years ago.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back was given the news of his illness in November 2015, before being picked in the third round in 2017 having undergone treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Star Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Donald, who earned his fifth successive Pro Bowl selection, has kept tabs on Conner since college, when the two played a season together at Pittsburgh in 2013.

And Conner - who has had a breakout season in place of Le'Veon Bell, rushing for 909 yards and 12 touchdowns while also racking up 467 receiving yards and one TD - took to Instagram to recall a message he received from his former team-mate, who predicted the tailback would go on to great things.

"3 years ago big bro @aarondonald99 sent me this text after I got diagnosed with cancer. Today special because it's all coming to reality..1 Pro Bowl down , more to come.. thank you for the motivation bro.. Hard work pays off!" read Conner's post, accompanied by a screenshot of Donald's text.

"What's up bro I just heard just wanted to let u know I'm praying for u," the text said. "Everybody go through adversity some tougher than others but I already no u goin bounce back stronger and better than ever I just can't wait to see it.

"I'm goin be the first to tune in u goin look back at this one day after about 7 pro bowls and a couple All Pro years and see everything that's happened to u just goin make u stronger.

"It's just goin make ur story that much better u already no if u need anything just hit me and let me no. Keep ur head up no matter what stay strong."

Conner's status for Sunday's showdown at the New Orleans Saints has yet to be determined as he continues to deal with an ankle injury suffered in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers.