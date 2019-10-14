James Conner scores his second touchdown to give Steelers 21-0 lead

The Steelers entered as underdogs. They are up 21 points.

James Conner scored his second touchdown, taking a Devlin Hodges pass 26 yards to the end zone for a 21-0 lead with 6:34 remaining until halftime.

Conner has nine carries for 38 yards and a touchdown, a 12-yard run in the first quarter, and five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Hodges has gotten plenty of help from Conner and the Steelers defense, which scored the game’s first touchdown on a 9-yard fumble return by linebacker Devin Bush.

Hodges is 8-of-9 for 70 yards and a touchdown.