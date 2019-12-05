James Conner says he won’t play this weekend

Running back James Conner won’t be back in the lineup for the Steelers this week.

Conner has been practicing on a limited basis since last week, but his shoulder injury hasn’t healed to the point where he’s ready for the next step. Conner told reporters after practice on Thursday that he will not play against the Cardinals on Sunday.

This will be the third straight game and fifth of the last six that Conner has missed. Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels have handled the running back duties in Conner’s absence.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has not been practicing because of a knee injury is on track to miss another game for the Steelers due to a knee injury, so they’ll remain without a couple of key skill position players.