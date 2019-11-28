James Conner returns to practice for Steelers

The Steelers opened the practice week without running back James Conner on the field, but Thursday brought better news about his condition.

Conner practiced on a limited basis as he works to make his way back from a shoulder injury. Conner has missed three of the last four games and only had six touches in the one game he played before aggravating the issue. That game was the Week 11 loss to the Browns and the Steelers will be hosting Cleveland this weekend.

The Steelers also got cornerback Artie Burns back on the field Thursday. Burns missed last week’s game and Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury. Left tackle Alejandro Villaneuva went from limited participation to full participation with a shoulder injury.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster remained out of practice. He has cleared the concussion protocol, but now must recover from a knee injury before he’ll be able to play again.