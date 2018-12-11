James Conner return against the Patriots is “possible”

The Steelers ruled running back James Conner out with an ankle injury early last week, but that’s not the case this time around.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that Conner had a good week rehabbing his injury and that it is “possible” he returns to the lineup against the Patriots.

Tomlin said the team will monitor Conner’s condition throughout the week and see how everything unfolds before making a final decision. Wednesday will bring the first practice and first injury report of the week.

Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley stepped into the running back role with Conner sidelined against the Raiders. They combined for 32 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, so the team will be looking for better production on the ground regardless of who is active for the game.