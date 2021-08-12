The Cardinals will be without a few players for their first preseason game on Friday.

Arizona is placing running back James Conner, tight end Darrell Daniels, defensive lineman Leki Fotu, and safety Charles Washington on the reserve/COVID-19 list. According to multiple reports, all have been deemed high-risk close contacts. This means all four players have not been vaccinated, since vaccinated players do not need to go on the COVID reserve just because they’ve been in contact with an individual who has tested positive.

Conner signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals as a free agent after leading the Steelers backfield for the last three seasons.

Conner played 13 games with 11 starts in 2020, rushing for 721 yards and six touchdowns. He famously was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma during his time at Pitt, with his cancer going into remission in the spring of 2016. He has 2,302 career yards rushing with 22 touchdowns in 50 games.

Daniels appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals last year, making eight receptions for 92 yards with a touchdown. Fotu played 11 games as a rookie in 2020, recording a sack and four tackles for loss. And Charles Washington was on the field for a majority of Arizona’s special teams snaps last year, recording 12 total tackles.

The Cardinals have had several players go on their COVID-19 reserve throughout training camp, and at one point had nine players on the list. Receiver Andy Isabella was just placed on the list again this week after spending a few days on it earlier in camp.

James Conner placed on COVID-19 list as high-risk close contact originally appeared on Pro Football Talk