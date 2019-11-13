James Conner off injury report, Joe Haden on it

Steelers running back James Conner is no longer on the injury report.

After missing the last two games with a shoulder injury, Conner is not among the players listed with injury designations for Thursday’s game with the Browns.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, cornerback Joe Haden was a late addition to the report, and is listed as questionable with an illness.

The Steelers ruled wide receiver Ryan Switzer, running back Benny Snell Jr., and fullback Roosevelt Nix are all out. Outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo is also questionable.