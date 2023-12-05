James Conner nominated for top Ground Player of the Week for Week 13

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Sunday and got a dominant performance from running back James Conner.

In his return to Pittsburgh where he played collegiately and for the first four seasons of his NFL career, he had 25 rushing attempts, 105 yards and two touchdowns.

For his performance, he was nominated for Week 13’s FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

The other candidates are Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Tampa Bay, and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who had 102 yards and two scores before leaving their loss to the Colts in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Conner is the first Cardinals running back to be nominated since Conner was in Week 9 of 2021.

FedEx allows fans to recognize weekly top-performing quarterbacks and running backs in games played on Thursday through Sunday via the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards. Voting is open until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx each week of the season. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.

Let’s get Conner the award this week. Vote early and often today.

