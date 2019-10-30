James Conner named AFC offensive player of the week

James Conner might not be able to reach his award this week, but he won it anyway.

The Steelers running back was named AFC offensive player of the week, after leading his team back to beat the Dolphins.

Conner ran 23 times for a season-high 145 yards, helping them overcome a 14-0 deficit (and a slow start by quarterback Mason Rudolph).

He suffered a shoulder injury during the game and left wearing a sling. He’ll be limited in practice to start this week, as they determine the severity of the problem.