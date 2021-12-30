James Conner misses practice again; Rondale Moore upgraded Thursday

The Arizona Cardinals were back at practice on Thursday and released their second injury report of the week. There were several improvements, but they had five players still sit out of practice, including running back James Conner.

In all, five players did not practice, four were limited and two were upgraded to full participants.

The details are below.

Did not participate

All five players were out for the second day in a row. Tackle Kelvin Beachum sat out Wednesday for rest and was back to practice as is the norm.

Wilson isn’t expected to play and it seems that Phillips also isn’t going to be able to go until next week.

Conner and Allen are the guys to watch to see if they get any work on Friday to have a chance at playing on Sunday.

Limited participation

S Budda Baker (ribs), C Rodney Hudson (illness), WR Rondale Moore (ankle), RB Chase Edmonds (back)

Edmonds was limited for the second day in a row. The rest were upgraded from not practicing on Wednesday. Hudson is ramping up to be able to play after coming off the COVID list.

I would expect all four to play.

Full participation

It appears that Ertz has gotten over the hamstring issue. He did not miss any games, but this is the third week he has been listed with it. Thompson could see playing time, especially if Jalen Thompson is asked to do anything in the slot.

Cowboys' Thursday report

Did not participate:

DL Quinton Bohanna (illness)

Limited participation:

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot)

T Tyron Smith (ankle)

Full participation:

WR Malik Turner (calf)

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)

RB Tony Pollard (foot)

