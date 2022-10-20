James Conner, Matt Prater inactive for Cardinals vs. Saints

The Arizona Cardinals will face the New Orleans Saints at home Thursday night without starting running back James Conner. He misses his second straight game with a rib injury. He was officially questionable to play on the final injury report.

He is among the Cardinals’ inactive players for their game against the Saints.

Also inactive is kicker Matt Prater, missing his third consecutive game with a right hip injury. Rodrigo Blankenship, signed to the practice squad this week and elevated Thursday afternoon to the active roster, makes kick Arizona kicking debut in his place.

Starting center Rodney Hudson, hampered by a knee injury, will also miss the game is inactive.

Cardinals’ Week 7 inactive list vs. Saints

RB James Conner

K Matt Prater

RB Darrel Williams

CB Trayvon Mullen

OL Rodney Hudson

LB Dennis Gardeck

OL Lecitus Smith

Williams misses his second game with a knee injury. The running game will be led b Eno Benjamin again with rookie Keaontay Ingram getting some playing time.

Sean Harlow will start for Hudson at center and either Max Garcia or Cody Ford, recently reinstated to the active roster from injured reserve, will replace Justin Pugh, whose season ended with a torn ACL, at left guard.

With Gardeck out with an ankle injury, we can expect more playing time for young pass rushers Victor Dimukeje, Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas.

Safety Jalen Thompson, questionable to play with a hamstring injury, is active and will be in the starting lineup.

