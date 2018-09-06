James Conner: I’m not feeling any pressure

Le'Veon Bell hasn’t shown up and that means James Conner is in line to start at running back for the Steelers when they face the Browns in Week One.

It will be the first start of Conner’s NFL career and taking that with the fact that he’ll be stepping in for Bell might have some people thinking it’s a pressure-packed situation for the 2017 third-round pick. Conner said that isn’t the case when he spoke to reporters on Thursday.

“No pressure on me,” Conner said, via ESPN.com. “There are a lot of people waiting to see how my performance is going to be. As long as we win, I’m cool. … [People] are not in my shoes. They might think it’s pressure, but to me it’s just football and doing my job. We’ve been here 8-to-5. It’s just my job. The outside world thinks it’s pressure, but it’s just football. It’s always been that way.”

Conner ran 32 times for 144 yards in 14 appearances last season. If Bell’s absence stretches beyond this week, he could blow past those numbers by the time Week Three rolls around.