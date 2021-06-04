James Conner: 'A lot of play-making will be happening' in my first year with Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner joins "NFL Total Access" for an interview. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

