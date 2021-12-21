James Conner listed as out of practice for Cardinals

The Cardinals didn’t hold a practice on Tuesday, but they did issue an injury report because they will be hosting the Colts on Christmas.

That report says that running back James Conner would not have practiced because of a heel injury. It’s a new ailment for Conner, who had eight carries for 39 yards and two catches for 31 yards in Arizona’s Week 15 loss to the Lions.

It was the first time since Week Seven that Conner did not have a touchdown.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee), and linebacker Isaiah Simmons (shoulder) also would have sat out on Tuesday. Tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring), offensive lineman Max Garcia (knee), linebacker Markus Golden (knee), defensive lineman Zach Kerr (ribs), and wide receiver Antonio Wesley (ankle) would have been limited participants.

