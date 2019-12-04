James Conner limited in Wednesday’s practice

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was right when he said on Tuesday that he thought running back James Conner had a better chance of practicing on Wednesday than wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Conner was on the field for the team’s first on-field work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Conner has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury and practiced a couple of times last week before drawing a doubtful tag for last Sunday’s win over the Browns.

Tomlin deemed both Conner and Smith-Schuster as questionable for this week due to a knee injury, but Smith-Schuster did not do anything other than rehab work on Wednesday. He told reporters that he’s resumed running, but he still isn’t cutting.

Linebacker Mark Barron and tight end Vance McDonald didn’t practice for non-injury reasons. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was limited with an illness.