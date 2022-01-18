James Conner, Justin Pugh, J.J. Watt, Rondale Moore all active for Cardinals vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals are ready to take on the Los Angeles Rams and will get several players back from injury. They released list of inactives and only one starter will be out.

Running back James Conner, left guard Justin Pugh, receiver Rondale Moore and cornerback Marco Wilson are all active and will play.

So is defensive lineman J.J. Watt.

Here are the players who will not dress for the game:

WR Andy Isabella

QB Trace McSorley

RB Jonathan Ward

OLB Victor Dimukeje

OL Josh Miles

DL Zach Kerr

DL Jordan Phillips

Kerr was elevated only to be made inactive. Phillips appeared to be set to play after fully participating in practice but will not play tonight.

With Ward out, Eno Benjamin is active and will play.

With six defensive linemen active, it appears they expect a full load from Watt.

