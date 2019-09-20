James Conner, Joe Haden good to go for Steelers

The Steelers received some good news at the end of a bad week. Cornerback Joe Haden and running back James Conner are good to go for Sunday.

Haden returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two days with his shoulder injury.

Haden said his shoulder is “definitely” feeling better this week.

“It bothers me a little bit,” Haden said, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “It hurts. But you just have to get past that, knowing it’s going to be there. I can still get full range of motion and everything. That is the main thing.”

Conner had a full practice for a second consecutive day after missing practice Wednesday with his knee issue. Tight end Vance McDonald (back) and linebacker Bud Dupree (ankle) also were full participants.

The Steelers did rule out linebackers Vince Williams (hamstring) and Anthony Chickillo (foot) and fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee).