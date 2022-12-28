James Conner, A.J. Green among DNPs in Cardinals’ 1st Week 17 injury report

The Arizona Cardinals began the week on Wednesday preparing for the Atlanta Falcons with a walkthrough, something they have done for several weeks.

The released their first injury report with six players not practicing, another three limited and one — quarterback Colt McCoy, who cleared league concussion protocols — was a full participant.

The details are below.

Did not participate

DL Zach Allen (hand), OL Kelvin Beachum (knee, ankle), RB James Conner (illness), WR A.J. Green (illness), CB Antonio Hamilton (hip), CB Marco Wilson (neck)

Last week, Kliff Kingsbury was hopeful Allen would able to return this week. We will see.

Beachum played through his injury on Sunday. Wilson got injured late in the game.

Conner and Green probably will recover in time for Sunday.

Limited participation

OL Max Garcia (shoulder), OL Billy Price (knee), S Charles Washington (chest)

Garcia played with the shoulder injury on Sunday. Price was seen after the game with ice on his knee. Washington has been dealing with the chest injury for most the season.

Full participation

QB Colt McCoy (concussion)

McCoy cleared protocols Wednesday and now is slated to start after missing the game on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Falcons' Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

OL Chuma Edoga (knee)

TE Feleipe Frank (concussion)

OL Elijah Wilkinson (calf)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire