James Conner: It would be hard to leave Pittsburgh

Steelers running back James Conner didn’t spend his childhood in Pittsburgh, but he’s been in the city since college and he’s not in any hurry to live somewhere else.

Conner is entering the final year of his contract with the Steelers and there’s been more talk about wanting to see Conner bounce back from a frustrating 2019 season than discussion about an extension this offseason. Conner sounds more than open to any conversation that would lead to the Pitt alum extending his stay in the city indefinitely.

“It would be hard, it would be hard to put another helmet on. Just because of everything and what this city means to me”, he said to Adam Schefter of ESPN. “The city I played my college ball in, the city I had my life saved in, became healthy. The city I got drafted to and I want to be able to say the city I brought a championship to. It would be hard. I’m Pittsburgh through and through. But like I said, I’m big on my faith so I’m always going to end up doing and being where I’m supposed to be through the lord’s guidance and direction. We’ll see. We’ll take it one day at a time; I’m staying in the moment.”

Conner isn’t the only 2017 Steelers draft pick trying to rebound in the final year of their rookie deal. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is in the same boat and the future makeup of the Steelers offense should have a lot to do with how both players fare this year.

