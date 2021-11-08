James Conner goes off against 49ers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Cardinals RB James Conner rushed for two TDs against the 49ers.
Cardinals RB James Conner rushed for two TDs against the 49ers.
The Chiefs’ defense has been a mess all season. Fortunately, today they got to play against Jordan Love. Love, the Packers quarterback making the first start of his career, could do next to nothing as the Chiefs won an ugly game, 13-7. If Aaron Rodgers had played, the Packers almost certainly would have won easily. [more]
James Conner ran for two touchdowns and caught a 45-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Colt McCoy as the short-handed Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 on Sunday. The Cardinals (8-1) were playing without quarterback Kyler Murray and receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green but still had little trouble completing the season sweep against the 49ers (3-5). Conner scored on TD runs on back-to-back drives in the first quarter to stake the Cardinals to a big lead they never relinquished.
How can Jordan Love and the Packers beat the Chiefs on Sunday? Here are five keys.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Chargers: 4 causes for concern this week
The Cardinals weren’t at full strength on Sunday, but you’d never know that by the way they played against the 49ers. Running back James Conner scored three touchdowns, Colt McCoy played well in place of injured quarterback Kyler Murray, and the Cardinals completed a season sweep of their NFC West rivals. The 31-17 win moves [more]
Adrian Peterson, signed by the Tennessee Titans to replace Derrick Henry, could have been on 'Dancing with the Stars,' according to ESPN.
Colts HC Frank Reich said Carson Wentz as 'pretty close' to perfect against the Jets.
Prevea Health and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have parted ways effective immediately, the health care organization said Saturday.
The historic bill includes specific funding earmarked for tribes.
Panthers S Jeremy Chinn steered his way into Week 9 with a nod to NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.
The Arizona Cardinals moved to 8-1 with a 31-17 win at the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) on Sunday.
Packers QB Jordan Love threw his first career NFL touchdown pass on Sunday, hitting Allen Lazard for a 20-yard score.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Here's how Fans reacted to frustrating 27-24 loss on Twitter
The 49ers got steamrolled literally and figuratively Sunday by the Cardinals.
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers set a new NFL record on Sunday, one that no wide receiver would want to hold.
What happened at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival? And Biden's approval rating hit a new low. It's the weekend's biggest news.
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you up-to-date with all of the action during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Brandon Staley's Chargers achieved the desired result on Sunday. But was his late gamble analytically sound?
Phil Mickelson has committed to play in the PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix next week.
It was deja vu all over again for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Until it wasn’t. After the Saints scored a late touchdown to take a 25-24 lead over Atlanta — wiping out a 24-6 fourth-quarter deficit — Ryan went to work in an effort to reverse the latest big lead blown by his franchise. On [more]