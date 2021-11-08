James Conner goes off against 49ers

Associated Press

James Conner ran for two touchdowns and caught a 45-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Colt McCoy as the short-handed Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 on Sunday. The Cardinals (8-1) were playing without quarterback Kyler Murray and receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green but still had little trouble completing the season sweep against the 49ers (3-5). Conner scored on TD runs on back-to-back drives in the first quarter to stake the Cardinals to a big lead they never relinquished.