James Conner gets one-year deal with Cardinals, reunites with old RB coach

The Arizona Cardinals confirmed the report that came from Jay Glazer. They agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner.

The team announced it is a one-year deal, although the contract numbers have not been reported yet. Based on recent signings, if it is for much more than the league minimum, it would be a surprise.

Conner already has connections to the Cardinals.

The former Steelers 2017 third-round draft pick knows the Cardinals’ running backs coach, James Saxon.

Saxon was the running backs coach for the Steelers in 2017 and 2018, so he was Conner’s first position coach as a pro. Conner coached him in his Pro Bowl season in 2018, when he rushed for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 55 passes for 497 more yards.

Conner will team up with Chase Edmonds to carry the offensive load at running back. His size at 6-1 and 233 pounds will complement Edmonds’ 5-9, 210-pound frame to give the Cardinals a good one-two punch in the running game.

