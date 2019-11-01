James Conner doubtful for Steelers

The good news for the Steelers is that Jaylen Samuels appears to be well and ready to play.

Because they’re otherwise short in the backfield.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, the Steelers have listed James Conner (shoulder) as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Colts, after suffering an AC joint injury last week against the Dolphins.

Coach Mike Tomlin alluded to the possibility that Conner could play without practicing this week, but a doubtful designation generally means a guy’s not ready to play.

Running back Benny Snell is out this week after having knee surgery this week.

The Steelers also listed left guard Ramon Foster out (concussion), while fullback Roosevelt Nix is questionable.