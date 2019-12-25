James Conner doesn’t practice Wednesday

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that running back James Conner‘s status for Sunday is “very much in question” as a result of the thigh injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

The Steelers held their first practice of the week on Wednesday and it didn’t push the needle closer to Conner playing against the Ravens in Week 17. Conner sat out the Christmas Day session.

Benny Snell, Kerrith Whyte and Jaylen Samuels would be the running back options if Conner can’t go.

Center Maurkice Pouncey has already been ruled out due to a knee injury. Cornerback Steven Nelson didn’t practice due to a groin injury.

Linebackers Mark Barron and T.J. Watt, defensive lineman Cam Heyward, offensive linemen David DeCastro and Alejandro Villanueva and tight end Vance McDonald all had rest days on Wednesday.