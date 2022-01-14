James Conner doesn’t practice; Chase Edmonds limited in 1st playoff practice of week

The Arizona Cardinals got their first official practice in of the postseason on Thursday and had a fairly lengthy injury report. It was not unexpected. Although it included three players who simply were given the day off — something they often get for the first practice of the week, seven players did not practice, while another four were limited.

The details of their first injury report as they get ready to take on the Los Angeles Rams are below.

Did not participate

Allen has played the last three weeks with only getting work in the final day of practice. Conner is day-to-day, according to Kliff Kingsbury, as is Ward.

Limited participation

Edmonds told reporters Thursday that he would suit up for the game. He anticipates and expects to play. He does not want to miss his first playoff game. Phillips getting work is optimistic. Kingsbury said a few weeks ago that he hoped he would be back by the end of the season. Getting him back will only help the pass rush. Wilson likely will be able to play some on Monday, which will be important.

Full participation

TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder)

Harris missed the last two games but appears to be set to return.

J.J. Watt, Kevin Peterson

Peterson is not even on the injury report because he cleared concussion protocol, according to Kingsbury.

Watt got his first official practice reps but, because he is on injured reserve still, he does not appear on the injury report. Kingsbury said he got “very limited” work, which was completely expected.

Rams' Thursday report

The Rams did not practice but released an estimated participation.

DNP:

DL Aaron Donald (rest)

LB Leonard Floyd (back)

RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)

S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

Full:

WR Van Jefferson (shoulder)

QB Matthew Stafford (toe)

CB Darius Williams (shoulder)

