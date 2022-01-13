The Cardinals’ top running backs are nursing injuries heading into Monday night’s wild-card game against the Rams.

James Conner‘s injury to his ribs kept him out of practice, and Edmonds’ injuries to his ribs and toe limited him Thursday.

Conner missed Weeks 16 and 17 with a heel injury, and that injury was not listed on the practice report Thursday. He hurt his ribs in the fourth quarter Sunday, though, and ended up playing 46 of 76 snaps.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he expects Conner’s status to be a game-day decision.

Edmonds missed the regular-season finale with his injuries but expects to play against the Rams.

“I’m feeling good to go,” Edmonds said Thursday, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I’ll be out there Monday night. No. 2 will be suited up. I practiced, and everything felt pretty good. We still have a couple of days until Monday, so I’ll be able to keep healing my body.”

Conner and Edmunds combined for 318 carries for 1,344 yards and 17 touchdowns. They also combined for 80 receptions for 686 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (ankle), offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (rest), tight end Zach Ertz (rest), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (tooth) and offensive lineman Rodney Hudson (rest) did not participate in the first practice of the week.

Receiver Rondale Moore (ankle), defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (knee) and cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder) were limited.

James Conner did not practice Thursday, Chase Edmonds was limited originally appeared on Pro Football Talk