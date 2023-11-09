James Conner designated to return from IR

The Arizona Cardinals opened the door for the return of running back James Conner from injured reserve. He was designated to return from injured reserve, where he has been for the last four weeks with a knee injury.

It opened his practice window, allowing him to practice with the team. The Cardinals have 21 days in which to restore him to the active roster or he would revert to IR for the rest of the season.

Conner injured his knee in the Cardinals’ Week 5 loss at home to the Cincinnati Bengals. They have gone 0-4 since he was placed on IR.

He was limited in his first practice back on Wednesday, but he is expected to ramp up and be activated this weekend to start against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

In the five games Conner has played this season, he has rushed for 364 yards and two touchdowns on 5.4 yards per attempt.

His return along with quarterback Kyler Murray should be a big boost to the Cardinals’ struggling offense.

