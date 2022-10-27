James Conner, Darrel Williams limited on Cardinals’ 1st injury report

The Arizona Cardinals began Week 8 with a long injury report. They held a shorter, “hybrid” practice Wednesday and had six players sitting out and another seven players limited.

It wasn’t all bad news, as they had players returning to practice for the first time in a couple of weeks.

The details of the first injury report of the week are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Did not participate

OL Max Garcia (shoulder), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), OL Rodney Hudson (knee), OL D.J. Humphries (back), CB Christian Matthew (hamstring), S Jalen Thompson (calf)

Hudson continues to deal with his knee and Kliff Kingsbury said it could be another couple of weeks. Garcia hurt his shoulder on Thursday in the first quarter of the win over the Saints.

Gardeck has a chance of playing. Humphries exited the game at the end of the game with the back injury, We will see if he improves during the week. Matthew got hurt in punt coverage. Thompson had a hamstring last week and now is dealing with his calf. That is an injury to watch.

Limited participation

OL Kelvin Beachum (rest), RB James Conner (ribs), TE Zach Ertz (rest), OL Cody Ford (ankle), K Matt Prater (right hip), DL J.J. Watt (rest), RB Darrel Williams (knee)

Ford’s ankle isn’t likely something to worry about. He was activated from injured reserve after recovering from the ankle injury. Since he played most of the game last week without having a real practice, it is just likely maintenance.

Conner, Prater and Williams all getting work early in the week bodes well for them playing on Sunday.

Full participation

CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)

With Matthew sidelined, having Mullen back is big. It will give the Cardinals four cornerbacks they would be comfortable having out on the field, if needed.

Vikings' Wednesday injury report

Full participation

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire