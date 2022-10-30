James Conner, D.J. Humphries inactive for Cardinals vs. Vikings; Matt Prater active

The Arizona Cardinals knew they would be playing the Minnesota Vikings without starting running back James Conner. He was ruled out of the game with a rib injury on Friday.

However, they will also be playing without starting left tackle D.J. Humphries.

They released their list of inactive players and Humphries, who has not missed a game this season, was among them. He suffered a back injury late in the Cardinals’ win over the Saints last week and was questionable to play.

They do get back kicker Matt Prater and have two kickers active for the game.

Here is the full list of inactive players for the Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals Week 8 inactives

RB James Conner

QB Trace McSorley

CB Christian Matthew

OL Rodney Hudson

LB Dennis Gardeck

OL D.J. Humphries

OL Max Garcia

With no Humphries, Josh Jones will likely get his first-ever start at left tackle. He played very well there in the preseason. He will be joined by Cody Ford at left guard and Billy Price at center. Will Hernandez and Kelvin Beachum will remain at right guard and right tackle.

Eno Benjamin will get the start at running back for the third straight game.

Prater will see action on field goals and extra points. Rodrigo Blankenship will handle kickoffs.

