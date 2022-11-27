James Conner has the Cardinals ahead of the Chargers 24-17

James Conner had not rushed for more than 69 yards in a game this season, and he had not scored a receiving touchdown all year. Check and check.

The Cardinals running back already has his first 100-yard rushing game since 2020, and his 6-yard reception from Kyler Murray has given Arizona a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

Conner has 21 carries for 111 yards and two receptions for 11 yards.

He last rushed for 100 yards on Oct. 19, 2020, when playing for the Steelers against the Browns. Conner ran for 101 in that game. His career high is 146.

Conner’s touchdown with 13:31 left completed an 11-play, 75-yard drive.

Murray is 16-of-23 for 178 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He has rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

