James Conner, Cam Heyward and JuJu Smith-Schuster out of Steelers practice

Steelers running back James Conner said on Tuesday that his ankle was fine after he tweaked it in Monday night’s win over the Bengals, but it appears the Steelers are taking a precautionary approach to pushing things too far early in the practice week.

Conner did not take part in practice for the Steelers on Wednesday. With less than 24 hours to recover after facing Cincinnati, several other Steelers players were also on the sideline.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was listed as a non-participant due to a toe issue while defensive lineman Cam Heyward sat out due to his quad. There’s been no sign that either player is at risk of missing this weekend’s game against the Ravens, but both situations will be worth keeping an eye on as the week plays out.

Fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee), linebacker Anthony Chickillo (foot) and tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder) all were out of practice after missing Monday’s game. Linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring) also missed the game, but was a full participant in practice on Monday.