James Conner, Benny Snell, Ramon Foster did not practice Thursday

The Steelers are headed toward being short handed at running back Sunday.

Running backs James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell Jr. (knee) did not practice for a second consecutive day.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin left the door open for Conner to play without practicing, but the team still has Friday to see if Conner can get back even to limited work.

Conner has an AC sprain after falling hard on his shoulder Monday night.

Left guard Ramon Foster (concussion) also remained out of practice Thursday. B.J. Finney would replace Foster if Foster is not cleared from concussion protocol.

All of the other players on the Steelers’ injury report were full participants Thursday, including center Maurkice Pouncey (calf) and tight end Vance McDonald (rest).