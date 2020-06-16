Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s return from a right elbow injury has progressed to throwing with teammates and the reviews continue to be positive.

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ryan Switzer offered up some plaudits last month about Roethlisberger’s work in sessions that also included running back James Conner. Now Conner has done the same about the quarterback’s arm and his bearing.

“He looks great, the ball was whistling,” Conner said on ESPN, via 247Sports.com. “He’s confident. He works so hard to get back to where he’s playing confident. We’re just excited for him. That’s our guy. We’re just so thankful that we’ve got our quarterback. He has Super Bowl rings and that’s what we all want to do. He leads by example going out and organizing things. It’s been awesome to be back there with him.”

Roethlisberger missed more time than Conner and Smith-Schuster last season, but injuries impacted all three players as the offense went south last season. A return to form for all three is a must for a move back in the right direction.

James Conner: Ball was whistling out of Ben Roethlisberger’s hand originally appeared on Pro Football Talk