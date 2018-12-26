James Conner a full participant at Steelers practice after missing previous 3 games

The Pittsburgh Steelers got good news Wednesday ahead of their desperate matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Running back James Conner was a full participant at practice.

Steelers have gone 1-2 in Conner’s absence

Conner hasn’t played in three games since suffering a leg injury later diagnosed as a sprained ankle on Dec. 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Steelers have gone 1-2 since Conner’s injury with losses to the Oakland Raiders and New Orleans Saints that saw them cede control of the AFC North to the Baltimore Ravens.

The 8-6-1 Steelers must win against the Bengals and see the 9-7 Ravens lose to or tie the Cleveland Browns this week or tie and see the Browns lose to win the division.

Steelers struggled on ground in Conner’s absence

Jaylen Samuels has filled in as the primary running back in Conner’s absence, tallying 23 carries for 81 yards in the two losses, an average of 3.5 yards per carry. Stevan Ridley has spelled Samuels in those games and gave away a critical fumble in the Week 16 loss to the Saints.

Conner has filled in admirably this season with the unexpected holdout of Le’Veon Bell, tallying 909 rushing yards, 467 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Neither Conner nor head coach Mike Tomlin would speculate his status for Sunday’s game.

His return would mark a significant boost to the Steelers run game in a must-win matchup.

