James Cameron shares promising Avatar 3 update

James Cameron has shared a promising update on Avatar 3.

The follow-up to last year's The Way of Water was originally expected to land next year, though back in June it was confirmed that the threequel will now land in Christmas 2025, while its follow-ups were also pushed back.

Speaking at a recent press conference in New Zealand, Cameron confirmed that Avatar 3 was still on track for December 2025, adding that they are currently in post-production.

"We’re into a very hectic two years of post-production right now," he said. "So it will be Christmas of 2025.”

Following on from the third movie, the fourth instalment will now hit screens in December 2029, while Avatar 5 will follow in 2031.

Speaking about the delays, producer Jon Landau previously explained: "Each Avatar film is an exciting but epic undertaking that takes time to bring to the quality level we as filmmakers strive for and audiences have come to expect.

"The team is hard at work and can’t wait to bring audiences back to Pandora in December 2025."

Star Zoe Saldaña subsequently responded to the news, joking on Instagram: "Great! I'm gonna be 53 when the last Avatar comes out. I was 27 when I shot the very first movie."

Avatar 3 is certainly highly anticipated, especially after The Way of Water ended up grossing over $2.3 billion at the global box office, making it the third highest-grossing movie of all time.

The first movie also still stands as the highest-grossing movie in history, retaking the crown in 2021 after temporarily being taken over by Avengers: Endgame a few years ago.

Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water are now streaming on Disney+.

