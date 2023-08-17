What James Burnip, Alabama football's Australian punter, thought of Outback Steakhouse

James Burnip is a long ways from home; the Alabama football punter joined the Crimson Tide from Mount Macedon, a town in the state of Victoria in Australia.

It only makes sense then that he would seek out Outback Steakhouse at some point while living in the United States. After two seasons punting for Alabama, he finally made the trip early August. "First time @Outback," Burnip wrote.

Who can blame him for wanting a taste of home?

Just kidding.

Burnip, who spoke to reporters at the podium for the first time Thursday, shared his thoughts on his first trip to the Australian-themed restaurant.

"I had the bloomin' onion to start," Burnip said. "It was pretty good. Pretty solid to start."

He also had pasta with steak and shrimp.

"It was pretty solid," Burnip said. "Something different. I would give it a good 7.5, 8 out of 10."

Burnip was also asked about cultural differences between Alabama and Australia. He said the people are much nicer in the South.

"There's a lot more manners and stuff like that," Burnip said. "Growing up, we never really said yes sir or yes ma'am. They've become a big part of my vocabulary now. Those little things, and you guys cook your food a lot different here. You like to have it all fried."

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound specialist originally committed to Ole Miss then switched his commitment to Alabama, where he started in summer of 2021. He won the punter job out of camp, then during his first season, his punts resulted in 23 fair catches. Burnip also had 15 punts fall inside the 20.

Then in his second season, he averaged 42.3 yards per punt with six of 50 or more yards and a long of 58 yards.

The redshirt junior is expected to retain his starting role as punter heading into the 2023 season.

