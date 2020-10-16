Former Truck champion James Buescher will run his first series race since 2015 next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Niece Motorsports announced Friday that the 30-year-old Buescher, who won the 2012 series title, will drive one of the team’s trucks in the Oct. 25 race. He is the cousin of Cup driver Chris Buescher.

James Buescher followed his championship season by placing third in the points in the Truck Series in 2013. He ran full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2014. Buescher competed in three Truck races in 2015 before walking away from the sport. He got his real estate license in 2015.

“I would have loved to continue racing but I had two infant children at home and it’s hard to run that travel schedule with two little ones, as a lot of drivers now,” Buescher told NBC Sports in April. “Traveling just made things pretty hard for us.

Buescher told NBC Sports in April of his interest in racing again, saying then: “I’ve kicked around the idea of going Truck or Xfinity racing again.

“I don’t have a doubt in my mind that I could go race a truck right now and be competitive and compete for wins, if not another championship. I’m not old and in way better shape than I was eight, 10 years ago. And I’m much more mature than I was back then.”

The Truck race – the middle event in the Round of 8 – will be held before the Cup race that day at Texas.

Read more about NASCAR

View photos

Saturday Kansas Xfinity race: Start time, forecast, TV details Kyle Larson applies for reinstatement to NASCAR Friday 5: Searching for answers to Kyle Busch’s struggles

View photos reinstatement More

View photos Kyle Busch More

James Buescher to drive in first Truck race since 2015 originally appeared on NBCSports.com